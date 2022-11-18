Russia's defence ministry says Ukraine executed Russian POWs

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes that Moscow said the West ignores.

The ministry cited video circulating on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners of war. Reuters was unable to immediately verify either the video or the defence ministry's claim. "This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime," the defence ministry said.

"This is common practice in the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is actively supported by the Kyiv regime and blatantly ignored by its western patrons." The video shows what appear to be Russian soldiers lying down on the ground in Makiyivka, eastern Ukraine, after surrendering. Then gunfire rings out and the video shows the bodies.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes, claims that Russia has denied. The Russian defence ministry said the video showed "the deliberate and methodical murder of more than 10 immobilised Russian serviceman by degenerate Ukrainian soldiers."

The defence ministry said the video was a sign of the "atrocious nature" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his "regime" in Kyiv, and said he would "answer before the court of history and the people of Russia and Ukraine". There was no immediate response from Kyiv to Moscow's claims.

