Turkey's Erdogan, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss extended grains deal - Turkish presidency
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:00 IST
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and congratulated each other for the extension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal, Erdogan's office said.
Erdogan told Zelenskiy that both the grains deal and the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties.
