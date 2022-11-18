Agreement reached on next steps of FCAS fighter jet development -German defence min
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:50 IST
France, Germany and Spain have concluded contractual talks with industry regarding the development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, according to a letter by Germany's Defence Ministry seen by Reuters on Friday.
"This paves the way for the signing of the industrial contracts ... from Germany's point of view," the letter to parliament, dated Nov. 18, said.
