Agreement reached on next steps of FCAS fighter jet development -German defence min

France, Germany and Spain have concluded contractual talks with industry regarding the development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, according to a letter by Germany's Defence Ministry seen by Reuters on Friday.

"This paves the way for the signing of the industrial contracts ... from Germany's point of view," the letter to parliament, dated Nov. 18, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)