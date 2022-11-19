Left Menu

COP27: US, UK, others float new proposal on loss and damage -source

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 00:56 IST
A coalition of developed nations including the United States and the United Kingdom have issued a new proposal on loss and damage funding, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Negotiators are trying to break an impasse on the topic of how to disperse money to nations already suffering the impacts of climate change, the main sticking point in efforts for a deal at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.



