DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 LONDON – Bank of England's Swati Dhingra: Panelist at the Centre for European Reform Ditchley Economics Conference on "Macroeconomics in a time of pandemic and war" – 1345 GMT FORT LAUDERDALE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives lecture, "From Academia to the FOMC: The Journey of One Fed President" before the Southern Economic Association Annual Meeting, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - 1845 GMT SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 PARIS - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in formal dinner of European Roundtable for Industry – 1930 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

** SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on "Resolute and Mindful: the Path to Price Stability" and participates in moderated Q&A before hybrid event of the Orange County Business Council - 1800 GMT. VIENNA - Austrian National Bank hosts conference on policy under wartime conditions – implications for CESEE speakers include central bankers from Austria, Romania, Poland, Albania and Ukraine – 1200 GMT. PARIS - Remarks by ECB’s Member of the Supervisory Board Edouard Fernandez-Bollo at conference "La proposition de directive bancaire CRDVI et les relations Afrique – Europe" organised by A. Gauvin & Raji Avocats in Paris – 0800 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England's Jon Cunliffe: Keynote Speech and panel at Warwick Conference on DeFi & Digital Currencies: "The Challenges & Opportunities for Policy Makers" – 0905 GMT TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 ** ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George (from Kansas City) participate in virtual "Heterogeneity in Macroeconomics: Implications for Monetary Policy" panel before the Central Bank of Chile Annual Conference - 1945 GMT.

** VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann holds a news conference on the publication of the Austrian National Bank's half-yearly Financial Stability Report - 0900 GMT. HELSINKI - ECB policy maker and Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn will address Finland's Parliament about the state of European and Finnish economy amid the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine – 1015 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives welcome remarks before virtual event, "Cleveland Fed Conversations on Central Banking: Wages and Inflation." – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of bank of Canada, will do a Fireside Chat on Assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system – 1700 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 ** MADRID - Participation by ECB board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo in panel "El rol del consejo en la transformación" at XXIX Encuentro del Sector Financiero "Retos y oportunidades de un sector en transformación" organised by Deloitte in Madrid - 0900 GMT. WELLINGTON - RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr and others from the exec team testifying in front of the Finance and Expenditure Committee following the last cash rate decision of 2022 – 2000 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos closes the XXIX financial sector meeting organized by Deloitte in Madrid – 1215 GMT. MADRID - Opening speech by ECB’s Vice-President Luis de Guindos at XXIX Meeting of the Financial Sector "Challenges and opportunities of a sector in transformation " organised by Deloitte in Madrid – 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England's Huw Pill: Speech at the Beesley Lecture Series "Returning Inflation to target: delivering on the policy imperative?" - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** MILAN, Italy - Speech ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at the Analysis Forum in Milan - 1115 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Presentation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria at the 40th Board of Directors meeting of the European Savings and Retail Banking Group (ESBG) and the 19th ESBG General Assembly - 1315 GMT. LONDON - Keynote speech by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Isabel Schnabel at Bank of England Watchers' Conference in London – 1300 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England's Dave Ramsden: Keynote speech at Bank of England Watchers' Conference - 0945 GMT LONDON – Bank of England's Huw Pill: Panelist at Bank of England Watchers’ Conference session "Asset purchases" - 1030 GMT LONDON – Bank of England's Catherine L Mann: Panelist at Bank of England Watchers' Conference session "Inflation" - 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

** MILAN, Italy - Keynote speech by ECB Board member Kerstin af Jochnick at European Society for Banking and Financial Law Italy annual conference "Credit perspectives for a sustainable recovery" in Milan - 0850 GMT. ** MADRID - Attendance by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos of presentation of book "Política económica de la Segunda República. España en la Gran Depresión internacional" by Luis Peral Guerra in Madrid - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will hold a lunch lecture on current monetary policy and the economic situation at Carnegie – 1100 GMT. SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 TOKYO - BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya delivers speech at the 2022 Autumn Annual Meeting of the Japan Society of Monetary Economics – 0410 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

** MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos along with Spanish banking leaders to take part in financial conference in Madrid - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 ** MADRID - ECB vice president Luis de Guindos to make virtual opening speech at financial conference - 0805 GMT. VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN - Martin Schlegel, vice-chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, delivers speech at Forum for Financial Market Stability, Vaduz – 1500 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will discuss current monetary policy, inflation and the prospects for the Swedish economy at the autumn meeting of the Association of Swedish Finance Houses – 0830 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will give his views on economic activity, the uncertain situation going forward and coming policy rate decisions at a breakfast meeting. Three companies from Värmland will also participate in the meeting and discuss how inflation, rate rises and energy prices affect them and their sectors – 0715 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Noguchi Asahi to deliver speech, hold news conference – 0130 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before hybrid 36th Annual Economic Outlook Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before event, Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies: "The Role & Effectiveness of Financial Regulation," in Chicago, Ill. - 1515 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on financial systemic risk and the banks’ exposure to property companies at the Nordic Real Estate Conference organised by Moody’s – 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver a speech and hold a news conference. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in Sweden – 1430 GMT. MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

** STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves' time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)

