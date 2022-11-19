Left Menu

MP: Man hires contract killers to murder father for insurance money; 4 held

On November 10, the accused allegedly telephoned the contract killers to tell them that his father had left for his morning walk, he said.Following the investigation, one of the suspects Karan Shinde was arrested from Pune and during interrogation, he revealed the victims son had promised to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for the murder, he said.The victims son later confessed that he had taken an accidental insurance for his father for Rs 10 lakh and had hired the killers, the official said, adding that two more accused involved in the crime were also arrested.

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 19-11-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:31 IST
MP: Man hires contract killers to murder father for insurance money; 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly hired contract killers to murder his father to claim his accidental insurance money in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Saturday. The death came to light when the accused approached Sendhwa police station on November 10 claiming that his 52-year-old father had died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla said.

After examining the accident site, the police concluded that it was a case of murder, he said.

The CCTV footage from the area revealed that the vehicle that hit the victim had been doing rounds of the locality, Sendhwa police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

The victim used to go for a walk every morning. On November 10, the accused allegedly telephoned the contract killers to tell them that his father had left for his morning walk, he said.

Following the investigation, one of the suspects Karan Shinde was arrested from Pune and during interrogation, he revealed the victim's son had promised to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for the murder, he said.

The victim's son later confessed that he had taken an accidental insurance for his father for Rs 10 lakh and had hired the killers, the official said, adding that two more accused involved in the crime were also arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022