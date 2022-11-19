Left Menu

Egypt calls on nations to "rise to the occasion" as COP27 success in balance

Egypt calls on nations to "rise to the occasion" as COP27 success in balance
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, told the nearly 200 nations gathered in Egypt to "rise to the occasion" as the success of the conference hung in the balance.

Speaking a day after the summit was supposed to end, Shoukry added he knew there was a lot of "dissatisfaction" among all parties, but called on nations to show determination to reach a consensus.

