Left Menu

Four, including woman, held in Kerala for gangrape of model inside vehicle

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 15:20 IST
Four, including woman, held in Kerala for gangrape of model inside vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Saturday recorded the arrest of four people, including a woman, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year old model inside a moving car, police said.

Three men, natives of Kodungallur, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, hailing from Kasaragod, in their vehicle on Thursday night, city police commissioner, C H Nagaraju said.

Police said the accused woman, who is a known person to the victim, hails from Rajasthan and also works as a model here.

Police said they were investigating the background of the four accused and will produce them before court soon.

The police Commissioner, who met the media here, said there was an element of trafficking also involved in the incident. ''There is an element of trafficking in this. Section 370 involving anti-human trafficking has also been added in the FIR as a person has been moved from one place to another for this purpose,'' police said.

Police have added various provisions including sections for criminal conspiracy, rape, kidnapping among others.

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, police had said on Friday night after taking the accused into custody.

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at a bar and 'gang-raped' her on Thursday night, police said.

''Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad,'' a senior police official said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate on Friday early morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022