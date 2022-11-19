Left Menu

Congress promises to control pollution, double MCD's income in manifesto

The manifesto also said the Delhi Congress will focus on maximising womens participation in MCD governance and decision-making.

Updated: 19-11-2022 16:46 IST
Congress promises to control pollution, double MCD's income in manifesto
Controlling pollution, doubling the income of municipalities and clearing all three landfill sites in Delhi are among the top priorities of the Congress for the upcoming MCD elections in its manifesto released on Saturday.

Bringing down the level of air and water pollution is the party's top-most priority, followed by ''restoring communal harmony'' in the union territory and doubling the income of municipalities to meet their responsibilities.

''We will regularise existing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees, fill the vacant posts and generate more employment. As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) direction, unprocessed wastes 'Kude ka Qutub minar' at three landfill sites will be removed. We will also focus on sustainable solid waste management to maximise recycling and minimise 'waste' for landfills,'' the manifesto said. The Delhi Congress has also promised a drainage master plan for the civic body in sync with other public authorities to eliminate drain water. ''We will also improve the quality of civic amenities, especially for the bastis of scheduled castes and minorities, JJ Clusters and unauthorised colonies. Some other priorities are zero corruption in the MCD and citizens' participation through RWAs/NGOs,'' the manifesto read. The manifesto also said the Delhi Congress will focus on maximising women's participation in MCD governance and decision-making.

