Left Menu

Raj: Tehsildar dies by suicide

He was recently transferred from Alwar to Karauli and after taking over the charge, he had come to his house two days ago, police said.The body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:44 IST
Raj: Tehsildar dies by suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tehsildar allegedly died by hanging himself from a tree in a forest area in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Asharam Gurjar (35). He was posted in Masalpur Tehsil of Karauli district. His body was found hanging in a forest area in his village Gadhi Jakhoda under the Badi Sadar police station area in Dholpur on Saturday, police said.

Some locals spotted the revenue officer's body and informed the police. He was recently transferred from Alwar to Karauli and after taking over the charge, he had come to his house two days ago, police said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022