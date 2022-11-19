Raj: Tehsildar dies by suicide

A tehsildar allegedly died by hanging himself from a tree in a forest area in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Asharam Gurjar (35). He was posted in Masalpur Tehsil of Karauli district. His body was found hanging in a forest area in his village Gadhi Jakhoda under the Badi Sadar police station area in Dholpur on Saturday, police said.

Some locals spotted the revenue officer's body and informed the police. He was recently transferred from Alwar to Karauli and after taking over the charge, he had come to his house two days ago, police said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

