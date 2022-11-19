Dera follower case: 2 more arrests, gangster Goldy Brar key conspirator

Two persons were arrested for allegedly providing logistics to the shooters involved in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower Punjab's Faridkot district, police said on Saturday.

In a joint operation, the Faridkot police and the counter intelligence wing arrested Vicky Chauhan and Sawarn, both residents of Jaitu, it said.

They provided shelter and weapons to the shooters and also helped them to escape after the crime, according to police.

The duo took three of the shooters in a car and dropped them in Chandigarh. The vehicle has also been recovered, it said.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10.

From interrogation and evidence collected so far, involvement of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has been established beyond doubt in the murder case, police said.

Brar, a key conspirator in the case, is also the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May.

Brar had claimed responsibility earlier for Singh's killing in a purported social media post.

Two days ago, police had arrested two shooters -- Manpreet Singh, 26; and Bhupinder Singh, 22. The Delhi Police had arrested three shooters from Patiala earlier. PTI CHS VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)