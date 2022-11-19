Left Menu

Dera follower case: 2 more arrests, gangster Goldy Brar key conspirator

The Delhi Police had arrested three shooters from Patiala earlier.

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:18 IST
Dera follower case: 2 more arrests, gangster Goldy Brar key conspirator
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly providing logistics to the shooters involved in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower Punjab's Faridkot district, police said on Saturday.

In a joint operation, the Faridkot police and the counter intelligence wing arrested Vicky Chauhan and Sawarn, both residents of Jaitu, it said.

They provided shelter and weapons to the shooters and also helped them to escape after the crime, according to police.

The duo took three of the shooters in a car and dropped them in Chandigarh. The vehicle has also been recovered, it said.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10.

From interrogation and evidence collected so far, involvement of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has been established beyond doubt in the murder case, police said.

Brar, a key conspirator in the case, is also the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May.

Brar had claimed responsibility earlier for Singh's killing in a purported social media post.

Two days ago, police had arrested two shooters -- Manpreet Singh, 26; and Bhupinder Singh, 22. The Delhi Police had arrested three shooters from Patiala earlier. PTI CHS VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022