Bajrang Dal workers burn Poonawala's effigy

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-11-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 23:08 IST
Bajrang Dal workers on Saturday burnt an effigy of Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, in Curchorem town in South Goa district.

Walkar's murder was an instance of `Love Jihad', they claimed, demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

Poonawala is accused of murdering Walkar, his live-in partner, in Delhi in May this year and disposing of the pieces of her body across the city.

