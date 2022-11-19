'Tiny' things left to resolve for climate deal, COP27 presidency spokesman says

"Tiny, tiny" things need to be resolved before a climate deal is finalized at the COP27 summit in Egypt, Wael Aboulmagd, the special representative to the COP27 president, said on Saturday.

"We're doing our best. Tiny, tiny things to work out," he told Reuters when asked whether a deal was near. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

