US Domestic News Roundup: Snowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of Thanksgiving; Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Snowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of Thanksgiving

Snowfall of more than 6 feet in western New York state prompted local officials on Saturday to further restrict road travel and forced airlines to cancel flights in the Buffalo area, just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week. New York Governor Kathy Hochul called in the National Guard, deploying about 150 members to help with snow removal and resident needs in the hardest-hit parts of Erie County.

Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe

A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling. Rev. Rob Schenck was quoted by The Times as saying he was informed weeks before the public announcement of the 2014 ruling shortly after two conservative allies had dinner at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his wife.

Two men arrested in connection to threats against Jewish community in New York

Two men were arrested at New York's Penn Station in connection with threats to the Jewish community, police said on Saturday. New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers identified the two men late on Friday night after being alerted to warrants for their arrests by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, the MTA said in a statement.

Biden granddaughter Naomi married in White House wedding

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on Saturday in what was the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding. The bride, 28, is a lawyer who has been living at the White House with the groom, Peter Neal, 25, a recent law school graduate who hails from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He is currently working at the Georgetown University Law Center on National Security. They met in 2018.

As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?'

Joe Biden turns 80 on Sunday, making him the first octogenarian president in U.S. history. He is set to celebrate his birthday with a brunch hosted by his wife, Jill, a celebration that got an extra lift this weekend with his granddaughter's wedding at the White House on Saturday.

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president's account

Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former U.S. President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk. Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstatement.

Rising star Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to lead U.S. House Democrats

U.S. congressman Hakeem Jeffries on Friday formally launched a bid to become the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she was giving up her leadership role. If he wins the Nov. 30 House Democratic leadership election, Jeffries would become the first Black lawmaker to head a party caucus in Congress. Jeffries, at age 52 three decades younger than Pelosi, would embody not only the party's diverse voter base but also a new generation of leadership in the House.

U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland's announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump's candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden's stated intention to run for re-election, made the appointment of a special counsel necessary.

Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, the polarizing Republican who gained national notoriety during her first term with her combative brand of politics, won re-election in a surprisingly close race after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday. Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado, said he had called Boebert and conceded the contest, which appears destined for an automatic recount with Boebert leading by fewer than 600 votes out of more than 325,000 cast in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado, police say

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said. A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)