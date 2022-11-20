Left Menu

Army pays tribute to three soldiers who die in avalanche in Machil sector

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:31 IST
Army on Sunday paid rich tributes to three soldiers who died after coming under an avalanche in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said here.

Three soldiers came under an avalanche on Friday in the Machil sector in the Kupwara district near the Line of Control (LoC), he said.

Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and Gunner Souvik Hazra of 56 Rashtriya Rifles, made supreme sacrifice on Friday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machill sector in Kupwara district, an Army spokesman said. In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment -- the headquarters of Chinar Corps of the Army -- here General Officer Commanding, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation, he said.

Naik Rao and Lance Naik Kumar had come under a snow-slide, while Gunner Hazra had developed hyperthermia, during the same patrol, the spokesman said.

All the three bravehearts were air evacuated to 168 military hospital Kupwara, however, could not be revived and succumbed to their medical conditions, he said. Naik Rao (41) had joined Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil, Dhule District in Maharashtra. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

Lance Naik Kumar (22) had joined Army in 2018. He belonged to Village Sajwantgarh, Post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, District Nagaur in Rajasthan. The braveheart is survived by his mother.

Gunner Hazra (22) had joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Bengal. The braveheart is survived by his uncle.

The mortal remains will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being, the spokesman said.

