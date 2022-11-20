Blast in autorickshaw an act of terror: Karnataka DGP

The explosion inside a moving autorickshaw near a police station in Mangaluru was triggered by explosives concealed in a cooker and it is an act of terror intended to cause damage, Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

The suspect, who was the passenger in that vehicle had terror links, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said and added that sleuths of the National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau have joined the Karnataka police in investigation. According to preliminary probe, it appeared to be a low intensity improvised explosive device and further investigation would bring out more details, Bommai told reporters here. The chances of a Tamil Nadu link also surfaced as it has now emerged that the suspect was in possession of two fake Aadhaar cards, one with an address from TN, and another with a Hubballi address. According to police sources, an explosives laden cooker, fitted with a detonator, wires and batteries were used to trigger the blast and mangled pieces of these have been recovered from the spot.

After the explosion near a police station in Mangaluru, the driver and passenger (suspect) were injured and the autorickshaw's interior portion was badly damaged. Special police teams have fanned out to places including Coimbatore as part of the investigation. The suspect had used a mobile phone that had a SIM card obtained using the Tamil Nadu address, sources said.

In a tweet, the DGP said: ''It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.'' The TN police, in the meanwhile, questioned a 40-year-old man in a village near Ooty as the SIM card used by the accused is suspected to have been bought using his Aadhaar card. He was being taken to Coimbatore for interrogation, the police said. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said those injured in the blast were being provided good treatment. They are not in a position to talk. ''The information we received shows that there is a deep conspiracy behind the incident. It is visible that the perpetrators had a link with the terrorist organisations,'' he said in a statement.

Police sources said that it is suspected that the accused hails from Shivamogga and he might have involvement in a previous IS-terror module case besides a role in the objectionable graffiti in the town. Recently, suspects were arrested from Shivamogga including some young men who were in touch with the Islamic State (IS) through social media.

On November 19, the day of the blast in Mangaluru, the cause of the explosion in the moving autorickshaw was not clear. Police suspect that it may be a failed suicide bombing attempt. The blast in Mangaluru bears resemblance to the recent car explosion in Coimbatore, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)