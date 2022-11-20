Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work: Kejriwal to Delhiites ahead of MCD polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to vote for those in the upcoming municipal polls who want to stop the development and welfare work in the national capital.

Addressing a public meeting in Paharganj here, he said though his government improved schools and hospitals, it could not do much on the sanitation front as the responsibility lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The chief minister alleged that the BJP, which has ruled the civic body for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term, is planning to create another garbage mountain in Delhi.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

''Do not vote for those who want to stop the development and welfare work in Delhi,'' Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

''During our tenure, we improved schools and hospitals, provided free electricity and water besides installing CCTVs and building mohalla clinics. But we feel sad that we could not do anything to improve sanitation as it is the responsibility of the MCD.

''Give us one chance to clean Delhi and we will deliver results,'' he added.

Targeting the BJP, Kejriwal said the party has ''deployed LG sahab to stop my work''.

''You have to support those who do the work and develop Delhi,'' he told the gathering.

The chief minister said the BJP is ''planning'' to create another garbage mountain at Basant Road.

''They (BJP) will collect garbage from Karol Bagh and throw it on Basant Road. There will be a garbage mountain within a year. There will be a foul smell in the entire area, and mosquitoes and flies will breed at the landfill site.

''I guarantee you that we will not let them create a garbage mountain at any cost,'' he said.

The national capital has three landfill sites -- Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla.

As part of its campaign for the December 4 MCD polls, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had repeatedly targeted the BJP over its ''failure'' to clear the landfill sites during its 15-year tenure in the municipal corporation.

Over the years, fires have broken out at these dumping yards which have tonnes of legacy waste, leaving neighbouring areas shrouded in smoke for days.

The chief minister also alleged a ''conspiracy'' by the BJP to stop the free power supply in Delhi.

''But Kejriwal will not let them succeed,'' he said.

Kejriwal exuded confidence that the AAP will oust the BJP from the MCD this time.

''We will win the MCD polls,'' he said, adding, ''You gave me 67 out of the 70 seats in the assembly elections. I am fond of the taste of such victories. I do not want anything less than that.'' ''We will solve all your issues and develop your area. If you vote for the BJP, progress in your area will get stalled. They will make your life miserable,'' he said.

A group of Anganwadi workers too staged a protest on Sunday, at the opening of the AAP's election office in Paharganj, that was inaugurated by Kejriwal. Several Anganwadi workers gathered showing black flags, holding banners and also raised slogans against the party, demanding rise in minimum wage and respectable working hours.

The counting of votes for the MCD elections will take place on December 7.' PTI ABU/GVS VN VN

