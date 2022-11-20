Turkey's Erdogan shakes hands with Egypt's Sisi at World Cup
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:44 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey's presidency showed.
Ankara's ties with Cairo have been strained since Sisi, then Egypt's army chief, led the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was strongly supported by Erdogan.
The two countries started high level political consultations last year amid a push by Turkey to ease tensions with U.S.-allied Arab states.
