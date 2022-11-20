Left Menu

Man kills wife, son with sword before taking own life

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 51-year-old man killed his wife and son with a sword before ending his own life in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in a posh area in the industrial town of Adityapur, they said.

The bodies of Emanuel Telera, his wife Anima (45), who worked as nurse, and their 10-year-old son were found in a pool of blood at their rented house in M-Type, police said.

After a preliminary inquiry, police said the couple fought frequently and the incident seemed to be an outcome of that.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

