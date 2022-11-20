Man kills wife, son with sword before taking own life
- Country:
- India
A 51-year-old man killed his wife and son with a sword before ending his own life in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.
The incident happened in a posh area in the industrial town of Adityapur, they said.
The bodies of Emanuel Telera, his wife Anima (45), who worked as nurse, and their 10-year-old son were found in a pool of blood at their rented house in M-Type, police said.
After a preliminary inquiry, police said the couple fought frequently and the incident seemed to be an outcome of that.
An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seraikela-Kharswan
- Anima
- Adityapur
- Emanuel Telera
- Jharkhand
- M-Type
ALSO READ
Netflix developing feature film, animated series versions of ‘Gears of War’ video game
Animal activist thrashed for feeding stray dogs in Nagpur
Experimental cancer vaccine shows promise in animal trials
Madhya Pradesh govt hikes ex-gratia in cases of deaths due to animal attacks to Rs 8 lakh
Noida's rules for pet owners knee jerk reaction, against central laws: Animal activist