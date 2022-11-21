Left Menu

UP: Six booked on charges of forced conversion

Those named in the FIR lodged by activist Himanshu Patel included Bhagwan Das, Prena Singh, Sunita, Sita, Pawan Kumar and Janki Prasad.Patel alleged that religious conversion by Christian missionaries was allegedly being done at the residence of Bhagwan Das by luring, misleading and also giving life threat to the people to accept their religion.He also alleged in the FIR that indecent comments were made against Hindu gods and goddesses in the gathering.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 21-11-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 08:28 IST
UP: Six booked on charges of forced conversion
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons have been booked for allegedly luring some people to convert to Christianity, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said on Sunday the action was taken after police got information that religious conversion was going on at the Vanshi Nagar locality here where 60-70 people were present.

Later, an FIR was lodged against six persons under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act, 2021, he said. Those named in the FIR lodged by activist Himanshu Patel included Bhagwan Das, Prena Singh, Sunita, Sita, Pawan Kumar and Janki Prasad.

Patel alleged that religious conversion by Christian missionaries was allegedly being done at the residence of Bhagwan Das by luring, misleading and also giving life threat to the people to accept their religion.

He also alleged in the FIR that indecent comments were made against Hindu gods and goddesses in the gathering. However, Bhagwan Das, said prayers were held in his fields for the past 22 years and allegations of religious conversion was made against him earlier too.

The allegations against him and others were found incorrect in the police probe, he claimed, adding that no religious conversion was done at his place.

Das has given an application to lodge an FIR against Patel and others alleging that they entered his place, misbehaved with him and give life threats.

Further probe is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022