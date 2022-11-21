Further sanctions on members of elites in Russia and Belarus

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced further sanctions on members of the inner circles of governments in Russia and Belarus, as part of the ongoing response to the war in Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand first moved against the powerful and wealthy in Russia with sanctions on political and economic elites in March of this year, followed by further sanctions in May and September," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Further sanctions now target 22 members of the elite who lend support to the illegal invasion of Ukraine and who have been rewarded for their loyalty with wealth and influence. Russia relies on the ongoing support of those in positions of power and influence as it continues its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine." Nanaia Mahuta said.

Included in the sanctions are Putin's daughters, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova; the wife and children of Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov (already sanctioned); the Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina; and the wife and son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (already sanctioned).

Also sanctioned today are four entities of economic or strategic relevance to Russia in the oil and gas, steel and transport sectors, as well as radar and electronic equipment systems.

"Today's sanctions continue to demonstrate our clear condemnation of the threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine, and the human toll of this illegal war," says Nanaia Mahuta.

"As members of the political and economic elite these individuals enable Russia's aggression in Ukraine. We continue to take action against those whose support facilitates the conflict, to bring pressure on Putin and other leaders driving this war.

"The sanctions involve travel bans; prohibitions on dealing with assets or services, shares or securities; and prohibitions on vessels like superyachts or aircraft entering this country. We continue to remind New Zealanders there is a 'do not travel' advisory in place for Russia and Ukraine," Nanaia Mahuta says.

Aotearoa New Zealand has so far imposed sanctions on more than 1,200 individuals and entities and put in place unprecedented trade measures which have seen two-way trade with Russia fall significantly.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)