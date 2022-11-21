China's Xiamen marathon to be held on Nov 27 - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:28 IST
- Country:
- China
The southern Chinese city of Xiamen will hold its marathon on Nov. 27, state media Xinhua reported on Monday.
The marathon was originally scheduled on April 10 and postponed due to COVID concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'; Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over and more
All Chinese CPEC workers in Pakistan to move in bullet-proof cars: Report
Chinese CPEC workers to move in bullet-proof cars in Pakistan
Chinese ambassador warns Swiss: Sanction us and ties will suffer
46 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels detected near Taiwan