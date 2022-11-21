Left Menu

SC seeks Centre, Delhi govt replies on plea of Sukhesh Chandrashekhar for shifting him from Mandoli jail

Chandrashekhar, through his lawyer, claimed that he was assaulted in Mandoli jail, which is evident from his medical records and said that he is facing a threat to life in the prison.He said 28 cases are pending against him in six cities across the country and for that he needs to meet his lawyers for 60 minutes every day as against the 30 minutes each twice a week provided under the Delhi Prison Rules.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking that he be shifted from the Mandoli jail here to any other prison in the country. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar, which was hearing two separate petitions of Chandrashekhar, asked him to move a representation to jail authorities on increasing the visiting hours with his lawyers. Chandrashekhar, through his lawyer, claimed that he was assaulted in Mandoli jail, which is evident from his medical records and said that he is facing a threat to life in the prison.

He said 28 cases are pending against him in six cities across the country and for that he needs to meet his lawyers for 60 minutes every day as against the 30 minutes each twice a week provided under the Delhi Prison Rules. Chandrashekhar's counsel said after his disclosure statements that Rs 10 crore was allegedly extorted by Delhi's Jail minister Satyendra Jain, he is facing a threat to his life in jail. The AAP has denied the allegations.

