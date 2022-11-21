Training center in Spain for Ukrainian troops to start operating end of Nov, PM says
A new training center for Ukrainian troops in the central Spanish city of Toledo will start operating at the end of November, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday.
Spanish police will also be deployed in Ukraine over the coming weeks to help investigate alleged Russian war crimes, Sanchez added.
