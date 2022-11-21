2 Delhi residents burned to death as car catches fire after hitting tractor on Yamuna Expressway
- Country:
- India
Two persons were charred to death inside their car which caught fire after ramming into a tractor parked on the roadside on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura early Monday morning, police said.
They did not get a chance to come out of their four-wheeler which burst into flames immediately on impact, the police said.
Inspector in-charge of Naujheel police station Dharmendra Singh Bhati said the speeding Swift Dzire car, which was going to Agra from Noida, rammed into the stationary tractor near Chandpur Khurd village in Naujheel area on Yamuna Expressway.
The car was blown away and it was burnt to ashes, Bhati said.
He said the deceased have been identified as Lala and Sonu Kumar, residents of Delhi, and their family members have been informed.
The forensic team of the district has reached the spot and samples have been collected, he said, adding police are probing the matter as to what caused the accident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Dharmendra Singh Bhati
- Swift Dzire
- Delhi
- Mathura
- Naujheel
- Lala
- Sonu Kumar
- Chandpur Khurd
ALSO READ
Fourth accused in Delhi triple-murder case arrested
Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida banned
Delhi Police arrests 3 for extorting, forcefully shooting nude video of man
Delhi: 22-yr-old woman apprehended for extorting Rs 1 crore from man
Delhi Pollution: AQI slides, still at 'upper end of Very Poor' category