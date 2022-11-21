Left Menu

Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore seized at Mumbai airport; two African nationals held

Based on a tip-off, the NCBs Mumbai zonal unit laid a trap at the airport on Sunday and intercepted a South African woman, who had travelled to the city from Adis Ababa Ethiopia, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:57 IST
Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore seized at Mumbai airport; two African nationals held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two African women and seized 2.8 kg of cocaine worth Rs 20 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Monday. Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit laid a trap at the airport on Sunday and intercepted a South African woman, who had travelled to the city from Adis Ababa (Ethiopia), the official said. During a search, the team recovered 2.8 kg of the contraband in eight packets of different sizes, which were concealed in cavities made in two pairs of shoes and two purses, he said.

The drug is said to be valued at Rs 20 crore.

On interrogation, the woman, identified as Miranda S, revealed that she was to deliver the consignment to a person at a hotel in the western suburb of Andheri, the official said.

The NCB team immediately reached the hotel and mounted surveillance. After some time, a Nigerian national arrived and waited in the area and her movements seemed suspicious, he said.

The woman, identified as H Musa, was intercepted by officials and she admitted that she was to receive the consignment for further distribution in Mumbai, the official said.

The NCB team found corroborative evidence with incriminating data on the women that links them to an international drug trafficking syndicate, he said.

The contraband was sourced from South America, which is a hotbed for the illicit production of cocaine, the official said.

The seizure of the consignment is a notable achievement, as the local drug trafficking circuits are keen on supplying party drugs in the upcoming festive season in Mumbai, Goa and nearby areas, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022