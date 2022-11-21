Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore seized at Mumbai airport; two African nationals held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two African women and seized 2.8 kg of cocaine worth Rs 20 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said on Monday. Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit laid a trap at the airport on Sunday and intercepted a South African woman, who had travelled to the city from Adis Ababa (Ethiopia), the official said. During a search, the team recovered 2.8 kg of the contraband in eight packets of different sizes, which were concealed in cavities made in two pairs of shoes and two purses, he said.

The drug is said to be valued at Rs 20 crore.

On interrogation, the woman, identified as Miranda S, revealed that she was to deliver the consignment to a person at a hotel in the western suburb of Andheri, the official said.

The NCB team immediately reached the hotel and mounted surveillance. After some time, a Nigerian national arrived and waited in the area and her movements seemed suspicious, he said.

The woman, identified as H Musa, was intercepted by officials and she admitted that she was to receive the consignment for further distribution in Mumbai, the official said.

The NCB team found corroborative evidence with incriminating data on the women that links them to an international drug trafficking syndicate, he said.

The contraband was sourced from South America, which is a hotbed for the illicit production of cocaine, the official said.

The seizure of the consignment is a notable achievement, as the local drug trafficking circuits are keen on supplying party drugs in the upcoming festive season in Mumbai, Goa and nearby areas, he added.

