Left Menu

EU sets out Mediterranean migrant plan ahead of emergency meeting

Interior ministers will hold talks on Friday. European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told a news conference that one focus of the EU plan was to strengthen cooperation with third countries, including actions to prevent departures from North Africa.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:25 IST
EU sets out Mediterranean migrant plan ahead of emergency meeting
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission set out a 20-point action plan on Monday designed to address surging migration in the central Mediterranean ahead of an emergency meeting of interior ministers. Over 90,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in the European Union this year via the central Mediterranean route, such as across the sea from North Africa to Italy or Malta, a 50% increase from 2021. Interior ministers will hold talks on Friday.

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told a news conference that one focus of the EU plan was to strengthen cooperation with third countries, including actions to prevent departures from North Africa. The Commission says the majority of migrants depart from Libya and Tunisia and come primarily from Egypt, Tunisia and Bangladesh. The EU aims to have spent 580 million euros ($594 million) between 2021 and 2023 to support North African countries and help foster economic growth and jobs in the region.

The issue came to a head earlier this month as Paris and Rome clashed over France's acceptance of a boat carrying 234 rescued migrants that Italy had turned away. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi called the proposal a "solid start", welcoming the focus on more cooperation with countries of origin and transit and more coordination of sea rescue activities.

Johansson said there needed to be greater EU coordination of search and rescue, including among coastal and flag states, and stressed that providing assistance to people found in distress at sea was a legal obligation. She also highlighted an EU deal reached in June on voluntary relocation of migrants and financial contributions from EU countries not in the front line. ($1 = 0.9771 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022