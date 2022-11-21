Govt asks RO water makers to strengthen consumer grievance redressal mechanism

Amid complaints against RO water purifier manufacturers, the Consumer Affairs Ministry on Monday held a meeting with the top players, including Kent, and asked them to streamline their consumer grievance redressal mechanism as well as policies for repair and maintenance.

''We had a detailed discussion with RO water purifier makers today. They have agreed to provide proper disclosure, repair and maintenance as well as easy access to information for consumers,'' Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI after the meeting.

They are more or less on board to be part of our pro-consumer repair and maintenance portal, he said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 7-8 major players like Kent which control 90 per cent of the RO water purifier market in the country.

Further deliberations will be held with these players to streamline the system and a few more meetings will be held in the coming days, the secretary added.

There have been many complaints where the RO technician straightway insists on changing the RO filter candle if there is an issue with water flow or taste. Consumers are not aware of the technicalities if the candles actually need to be replaced, a senior official in the ministry explained.

Even registering complaints with the RO manufacturers as they ask consumers to first download their apps on mobiles.

Besides, company executives make all efforts to force consumers to sign up for annual maintenance contracts, running into few thousand rupees.

