HC adjourns till Tuesday hearing of BJP MLA Saini's plea against disqualification

The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned till November 22 the hearing of BJP MLA Vikram Saini's plea against his disqualification.

Justice Samit Gopal observed, ''Learned counsel for the appellant submitted that he has filed an application for suspension of conviction of the appellant in the office on November 19, 2022, but the same is not on record.'' It is directed to trace out the same and place it on record by the next date of hearing on November 22, the judge said.

The high court on Thursday last suspended the sentence awarded by a lower court to the disqualified MLA in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case. The court also had granted him bail in the same case.

Special judge, MP/MLA court, Muzaffarnagar had on October 10 sentenced Saini, who is an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, and 10 others to two years' imprisonment in a case relating to the riots.

Saini challenged his conviction and sentence awarded by Muzaffarnagar court, before the high court by filing a criminal appeal. His counsel submitted that there is no credible evidence against him and there is no public witness to support the prosecution case. Further, it is a case of no injury, it was submitted.

