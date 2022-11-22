U.S. disappointed Kosovo and Serbia fail to reach agreement, State Dept says

The United States is disappointed Kosovo and Serbia have failed to agree on a solution to their dispute over car license plates used by the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Both Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic "will need to make concessions to ensure that we do not jeopardize decades of hard-won peace in an already fragile region," Price said. The U.S. called on Kosovo to suspend its plans to impose fines over the license plates issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)