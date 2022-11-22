U.S. disappointed Kosovo and Serbia fail to reach agreement, State Dept says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2022 04:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 04:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is disappointed Kosovo and Serbia have failed to agree on a solution to their dispute over car license plates used by the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Both Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic "will need to make concessions to ensure that we do not jeopardize decades of hard-won peace in an already fragile region," Price said. The U.S. called on Kosovo to suspend its plans to impose fines over the license plates issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks slip as China sticks to pandemic policy
North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'
U.S. NHC says 90% chance of cyclone over Bahamas
France's Le Maire: U.S. Inflation Reduction Act law is major threat to EU companies