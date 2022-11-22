Left Menu

2 arrested in Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:49 IST
Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur town, police said on Tuesday.

Crude bombs were hurled at Kamaldev Giri, 35, at Bharat Bhawan Chowk on November 12, leading to his death, they said.

The murder is allegedly the result of a long enmity between Giri and one Satish Pradhan over dominance in the area, they added.

Pradhan, the main accused in the case, is yet to be arrested, police said.

The two people arrested were identified as Gulzar Hussain, 25, and Mati-ur-Rahman, 27, said West Singhbhum's Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

A 13-member Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the case, arrested the duo after identifying them with the help of CCTV footage of the area, he said.

Giri was attacked by Pradhan and seven of his accomplices when he was returning home from the railway station, the officer said.

Raids are underway in multiple states for the rest of the accused, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, police said.

The murder led to tensions between two communities in the area, following which prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were clamped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

