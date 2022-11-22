Left Menu

U.S., China defence chiefs discussed need for improving crisis communication -Pentagon spokesperson

22-11-2022
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday discussed with his Chinese counterpart the need to improve crisis communication between the two major powers, a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Austin, in his second meeting this year with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, also raised concerns about increasingly dangerous behaviour by Chinese aircraft that "increases risk of an accident", said Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

The two met on the sidelines of a gathering of their Southeast Asian counterparts in Cambodia.

