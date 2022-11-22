Ukraine says Russia hit aid distribution centre, one killed
Russian shelling hit a humanitarian aid distribution centre in the town of Orihiv in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing a volunteer and wounding two women, the regional governor said.
Russia and Ukraine accused each other of firing the shells that fell near reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building at the plant. "Russian terrorists are shelling humanitarian delivery points, continuing nuclear blackmail - a pitiful tactic of military losers," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"Well, for every such action there is a Ukrainian counteraction," he added.
