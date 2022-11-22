Kremlin says it respects Turkey's concerns in Syria but calls for restraint

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it respects what it calls Turkey's "legitimate" security concerns over Syria but said all parties there should avoid steps which could lead the situation to deteriorate.

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's military operations in northern Syria and Iraq were not limited to an air campaign and discussions would be held on the involvement of ground forces, Turkish media have reported.

