Kremlin says it respects Turkey's concerns in Syria but calls for restraint
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it respects what it calls Turkey's "legitimate" security concerns over Syria but said all parties there should avoid steps which could lead the situation to deteriorate.
President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's military operations in northern Syria and Iraq were not limited to an air campaign and discussions would be held on the involvement of ground forces, Turkish media have reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership
U.N. experts call for release of Turkish medical association head
Unidentified drone strike targets Iranian fuel convoy in Syria -Iraqi sources
Strikes in Syria hit fuel convoy from Iraq; Iranians killed
Strikes in Syria hit fuel convoy from Iraq; Iranians killed