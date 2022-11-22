CBI arrests Income Tax officer in Rs 5-lakh bribery case

The CBI on Tuesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by threatening a businessman with heavy penalty and raid on his company.

The CBI had registered a case on a complaint from a Maharashtra-based firm whose tax assessment was being conducted by the Income Tax office at Mandsaur.

It was alleged that Income Tax officer Ramgopal Prajapati demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh with a threat that if not paid, he would ensure heavy penalty is imposed by the department along with raids on his company.

After getting the complaint, the CBI conducted its verification which gave prima facie confirmation that the accused officer was demanding the bribe.

The agency laid a trap at the designated location where the bribe was to be given, they said.

The sleuths carried out searches immediately after getting a green signal of alleged bribe being handed over and arrested Prajapati, they said.

The agency will produce Prajapati before a special court on Wednesday.

