Malaysia's Muhyiddin declines to cooperate with Anwar on forming unity govt

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he declined a request from the country's king to form a unity government with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday after neither were able to secure enough seats for a parliamentary majority, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)