Sonowal asks new recruits to make India strong

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged newly recruited government employees to serve the country in various capacities to make India a strong nation.

Handing over appointment letters to 224 new recruits at the 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) here, Sonowal said that the country is witnessing tremendous growth since 2014 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush, distributed the appointment letters to the new recruits at the BSF Frontier headquarters here after the Prime Minister handed over the same to newly inducted appointees in the national capital. The appointment letters were handed over to candidates who will join different central government organisations like Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Railways, Labour department, Union Bank of India (UBI), Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB), Oil India Limited (OIL), and AIIMS.

The event was also attended by Queen Oja, elected to the Lok Sabha from Guwahati, Kamaljit Singh Banyal, Inspector General, BSF and senior central government officials. ''The melas are a manifestation of empowering our youth with opportunities to serve their country with complete dedication and commitment. This is an opportunity for all successful candidates to become 'Karmayogis' as all of us strive to make the Prime Minister's vision of ''Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by the end of Amrit Kaal'', he said.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation, Sonowal said.

''It is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment as well as direct participation in national development'', the Union minister added.

Earlier in October, 75,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela across the country.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh).

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled.

