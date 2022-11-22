Left Menu

Bengal: Cop sustains bullet injury amid clash between two factions of political party

A police constable in West Bengals Basirhat Police District sustained a bullet injury while trying to stop a clash that had broken out between two factions of a political party, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:54 IST
Bengal: Cop sustains bullet injury amid clash between two factions of political party
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable in West Bengal's Basirhat Police District sustained a bullet injury while trying to stop a clash that had broken out between two factions of a political party, a senior officer said on Tuesday. At least 41 people have been arrested thus far for their alleged involvement in the violence that erupted at Taki Road near Shakchura Bazar late on Monday, he said.

A huge team of police personnel has been deployed in the area in the wake of the clashes.

''Members of two factions of a political party engaged in a brawl on Monday, prompting the police to intervene. Constable Prabhat Sardar of Anantapur outpost in Basirhat Police District sustained a bullet injury on his shoulder while trying to stop the clashes,'' the officer said.

Sardar, who was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after initial check-up at Basirhat Zilla Hospital, had to undergo a surgery to remove the bullet, he stated. ''We are probing the matter. We have arrested almost everyone involved in last night's violence. We are talking to them,'' the senior officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022