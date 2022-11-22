Left Menu

Wanted woman Naxalite arrested in Jharkhand

22-11-2022
An 18-year-old woman Naxalite, wanted in several cases, was arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Monica alias Jeena Kumari alias Tedi while she was visiting her in-laws in Baliakoda village in Ramgarh area, Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said.

She was wanted in Naxalism-related cases lodged with Gopikander police station.

Armed police personnel, including women constables, raided her in-laws' house in the morning and nabbed the Naxalite. She hails from Sunderpahadi area in Godda district.

Cases under several sections of Indian Penal Code have been registered against her.

