Wanted woman Naxalite arrested in Jharkhand

An 18-year-old woman Naxalite, wanted in several cases, was arrested in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Monica alias Jeena Kumari alias Tedi while she was visiting her in-laws in Baliakoda village in Ramgarh area, Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said.

She was wanted in Naxalism-related cases lodged with Gopikander police station.

Armed police personnel, including women constables, raided her in-laws' house in the morning and nabbed the Naxalite. She hails from Sunderpahadi area in Godda district.

Cases under several sections of Indian Penal Code have been registered against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)