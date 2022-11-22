Left Menu

Six killed in road accident on AP-Telangana border

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:44 IST
Six persons were killed in a ghastly road accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, bordering Telangana, on Tuesday.

The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police sources said over phone.

A speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction rammed into the SUV they were travelling in, killing six persons instantly.

A couple of passengers in the SUV sustained injuries and were shifted the Chintoor hospital for treatment, police said.

