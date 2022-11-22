PM Modi constantly seeks to create new avenues of livelihood for youth: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly sought to create new avenues of livelihood and government jobs for the country's youth, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Tuesday. In his welcome address at the 'Rozgar Mela' at the Chhawla BSF camp here, he said, the welfare of the youth, women, the backward classes and deprived sections of the society always remained the top priority for the prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday distributed 71,056 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

''Right from the beginning, PM Modi has given the highest priority to the related to the youth and has constantly sought to create new avenues for livelihood, government jobs and income for them,'' said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Expressing satisfaction that after the distribution of 75,000 appointment letters on October 22, as many as 71,000 appointment letters were given on Tuesday under the Rozgar Mela, he promised that very soon his department will come out with the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in next few months. Following the prime minister's directions, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode, the minister said.

It was Prime Minister Modi who had, a few months ago, promised the nation that he would soon provide 10 lakh government jobs for the youth, he said, adding, ''Once again, it is evident the prime minister does what he says and has the capacity to make everything possible.'' Singh hoped these young recruits in the government will have the opportunity to contribute to the process of national building over the next 25 years.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment as well as direct participation in national development, said a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

