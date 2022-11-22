Himachal gets first prize in Hilly States category for fish production on World Fisheries day

Himachal Pradesh received the first prize in the field of production and upkeep of fisheries under the Hilly states and Northeastern states category on World Fishery Day on Tuesday.

A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Fisheries department said Satpal Mehta, director of the state fisheries department, received the award on behalf of the state from Jitendra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India, at a function held at Swami Vivekanand Auditorium in Daman. He was presented with a shawl and commemorative memento worth Rs 10 lakh to Himachal Pradesh.

The official said that every possible effort had been made to successfully take fisheries and related schemes to the people in the state. As a result, during the last financial year, 16,015.81 metric tonnes of fish were produced in the state and the value was estimated at Rs 233.56 lakh, whereas in 2019-20, 15,288.60 metric tonnes of fish were produced and the value was estimated at Rs 184.44 lakh.

Under cold water fisheries, 927 metric tonnes of trout fish were produced in Himachal and fish worth Rs 51 crore were sold.

The spokesperson said that about 14,544 people were directly involved in fisheries in Himachal, out of which the number of fishermen fishing in rivers is around 5,278 and fishermen fishing in dams constructed on rivers is 6,146.

In Himachal Pradesh, there are 2,454 carp variety fish producers and 666 private trout fish producers.

