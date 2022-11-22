Left Menu

Elderly couple strangled in sleep in Ghaziabad

An elderly couple was allegedly strangled to death by unknown people while they were asleep in their house, police said on Tuesday.60-year-old Ibrahim, a scrap dealer, was found dead in his sleeping attire inside his house, while Hazra, his wife, was found near a toilet in a vacant plot of land, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:45 IST
60-year-old Ibrahim, a scrap dealer, was found dead in his sleeping attire inside his house, while Hazra, his wife, was found near a toilet in a vacant plot of land, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said. She was found with a stole wrapped around her neck, he said. On Tuesday morning their daughter Raheema returned from the market and found it odd to find her parents still asleep.

When she went inside the room, she saw her father’s lifeless body on the bed. She immediately informed the police.

The neighbours launched a search for Hazra, who was found dead in a plot in Daulat Nagar Colony under Tronica City Police Station area.

Hazra was Ibrahim’s second wife. They both had got married 12 years ago, police said. Ibrahim’s first wife, Shabnoor, lives in Sheikh Sarai in south Delhi with her sons Milan and Asgar, they said. Raheema is Ibrahim’s daughter from the first wife and lives in the back portion of her father’s house with her seven children.

The SSP said two police teams have been formed to work out the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

