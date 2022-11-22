Didn't seek to falsely implicate Indrani in Sheena murder case: Rahul Mukerjea to court

Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, on Tuesday denied before a special court here the charge of having “falsely signed” a panchnama in conspiracy with the Khar police to “falsely implicate” Indrani Mukerjea in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora. Rahul Mukerjea is deposing as a witness in the Sheena Bora murder case and is currently being cross-examined by Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle before special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar.

Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive, is a prime accused in the murder case and currently out on bail. She, along with co-accused Sanjeev Khanna, was arrested after the murder came to light in August 2015.

The case was probed by the police in suburban Khar before it was transferred to the CBI.

When the Khar police was investigating the case, it had recorded the statement of Rahul Mukerjea and also seized his mobile phone, among other articles.

Rahul Mukerjea has claimed he started recording his conversations with Indrani Mukerjea and now her former husband Peter Mukerjea following Bora's disappearance in April 2012.

Responding to a question of advocate Sangle, Rahul Mukerjea said he didn't know the exact number of audio recordings in his phone while handing over the device to the police. “It is not true to say that I have conspired with the Khar police station regarding the preparation of false seizure panchanama (a document recording certain things) on September 24, 2015,'' he told the court.

He denied having falsely signed the panchanama “in conspiracy with Khar police….to falsely implicate Indrani ''.

The murder came to light in 2015, three years after Bora (24) was killed allegedly by her mother with the help of Khanna (her former husband) and then-driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012.

As per the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea disapproved of Bora's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea. She also had financial disputes with Bora, the central agency has said.

Besides Indrani Mukerjea, other accused in the case include Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna. All of them are currently out on bail.

