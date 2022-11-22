Lucknow nursing intern arrested for asking 'girlfriend' to cut herself with blade, recording act
The accused, Avendra Sonwani, during a video call to the 21-year-old woman, asked her to cut herself with a blade, said a senior police officer. Sonwani was booked after the girls parents lodged a complaint with the police.
A 25-year-old nursing intern at a Community Health Centre in the Mall area here has been arrested for allegedly asking a woman to cut her hands and chest in order to prove her loyalty to him, police on Tuesday said. The accused, Avendra Sonwani, during a video call to the 21-year-old woman, asked her to cut herself with a blade, said a senior police officer. He saved the video and later uploaded it on social media.
Mall Police Station SHO Praveen Kumar Singh said that police arrested Sonwani on Monday and booked him under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and IT Act. The victim too was doing internship at CHC Mall, Singh said. Sonwani was booked after the girl's parents lodged a complaint with the police.
