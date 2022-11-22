Soccer-Mexico and Poland goalless at halftime as Vega misses twice

The first half of Tuesday's Group C match between Mexico and Poland stood at 0-0 at halftime as forward Alexis Vega wasted two opportunities to score for Mexico.

Vega first failed to connect with a cross from winger Hirving Lozano early in the game and then sent a header narrowly wide in the 26th minute. For Poland, talisman Robert Lewandowski had a quiet start as he was left isolated by his midfielders.

