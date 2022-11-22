Left Menu

Soccer-Mexico and Poland goalless at halftime as Vega misses twice

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:20 IST
The first half of Tuesday's Group C match between Mexico and Poland stood at 0-0 at halftime as forward Alexis Vega wasted two opportunities to score for Mexico.

Vega first failed to connect with a cross from winger Hirving Lozano early in the game and then sent a header narrowly wide in the 26th minute. For Poland, talisman Robert Lewandowski had a quiet start as he was left isolated by his midfielders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

