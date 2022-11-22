Foodgrain transport tender scam: 2 district food & civil supplies controllers arrested

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday said it has arrested two district food and civil supplies controllers (DFSCs) in connection with the alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam.

The Vigilance Bureau had recently said it has filed a charge sheet before a court in Ludhiana against former cabinet minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu and two others in the alleged foodgrain transportation tenders scam.

During investigation, the VB arrested Sukhwinder Singh Gill, then DFSC Ludhiana West and Harveen Kaur then DFSC Ludhiana East. At present, Sukhwinder Singh Gill is posted as DFSC Faridkot and Harveen Kaur as DFSC Jalandhar, a VB spokesperson said in an official statement here.

''These accused were members/conveners of district tender committee at the time of allotment of the tenders. They along with other members of committee were responsible to check the relevant documents attached with the tenders including list of transport vehicles but they had not verified the registration numbers of vehicles intentionally as the number of scooters, motorcycles etc were mentioned in the attached list of vehicles. ''Despite submission of wrong documents, these officers have allotted tenders to their favourite persons/contractors by accepting bribe money from them,'' he added.

The spokesperson further said that as per the investigation Sukhwinder Singh, DFSC, had allegedly taken Rs 2 lakh and one mobile phone as bribe and Harveen Kaur had taken Rs 3 lakh as bribe from an accused contractor in the case, Telu Ram, for extending favour.

Further Investigation is under progress, he added. The VB had on August 22 arrested Congress leader and former food and civil supplies minister Ashu in Ludhiana in an alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.

Contractor Telu Ram, commission agent Krishan Lal and some other persons were also booked in this case.

