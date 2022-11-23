BRIEF-Manchester United Owners To Explore Sale As Glazers Seek New Investment- Sky News
Manchester United PLC:
* MANCHESTER UNITED OWNERS TO EXPLORE SALE AS GLAZERS SEEK NEW INVESTMENT- SKY NEWS Source text link: https://bit.ly/3AyYWeA Further company coverage:
