Palestinian teen shot dead in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Nablus late on Tuesday night, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military would not confirm the death. Scores of Palestinians, among them gunmen and civilians, have been killed since a surge in bloodshed that has deepened rancour at their long-frustrated hopes of achieving statehood.

