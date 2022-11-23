Left Menu

Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order on 10 pc reservation to EWS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:58 IST
Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order on 10 pc reservation to EWS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking review of its verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation introduced in 2019 for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs that excluded the poor among the SC/ST/OBC categories.

Congress leader Jaya Thakur has filed the petition in the apex court seeking review of the November 7 verdict.

In the landmark judgement, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had said that the use of basic structure doctrine as a ''sword'' to ''stultify'' the State's effort to do economic justice cannot be countenanced.

It had delivered a 3:2 majority decision in favour of the 103rd Constitution amendment.

